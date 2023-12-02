Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 482,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,858. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

