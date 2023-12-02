Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,738. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

