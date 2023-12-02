Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNT. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.