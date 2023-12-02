Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

