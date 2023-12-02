Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Service Co. International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 698,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,937. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.