Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $7.65 on Friday, reaching $182.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.08. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.