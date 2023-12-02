Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.4 %

SWAV traded up $7.65 on Friday, reaching $182.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,904. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.08.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

