Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Softcat
Softcat Stock Up 0.9 %
Softcat Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.