Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.29, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,344.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,400.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

