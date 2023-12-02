Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
abrdn China Investment Stock Performance
Shares of LON ACIC opened at GBX 442 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.05. abrdn China Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 638 ($8.06). The company has a market cap of £188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.52 and a beta of 0.66.
abrdn China Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn China Investment
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn China Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn China Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.