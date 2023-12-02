Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

abrdn China Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON ACIC opened at GBX 442 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.05. abrdn China Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 638 ($8.06). The company has a market cap of £188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Get abrdn China Investment alerts:

abrdn China Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

abrdn China Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn China Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn China Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.