Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

VANQ opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.40 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.06.

Insider Transactions at Vanquis Banking Group

In other news, insider Dave Watts bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($62,144.75). In related news, insider Ian McLaughlin purchased 54,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). Also, insider Dave Watts purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($62,144.75). Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

