Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 49.2%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

