Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Increases By 10.7%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASLE

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $737.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 0.31.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AerSale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.