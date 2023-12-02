Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rises By 11.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.7 %

AXP opened at $173.75 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.