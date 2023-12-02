Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Decreases By 36.4%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

NASDAQ APCXW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

