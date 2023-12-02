Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Decreases By 36.4%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
NASDAQ APCXW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.
About AppTech Payments
