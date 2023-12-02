Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Drops By 27.2%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 29,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

