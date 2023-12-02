Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Declines By 37.1%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 26,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aravive Price Performance

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,666,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

