Short Interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Grows By 9.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 4,222,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.