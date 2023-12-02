Short Interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Grows By 9.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 4,222,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
