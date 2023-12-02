Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 20.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Report on ASLN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
