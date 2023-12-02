Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 20.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASLN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.