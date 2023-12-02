Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rises By 13.0%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 1,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BAE Systems by 241.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.77) to GBX 1,140 ($14.40) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.88) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $54.44. 142,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,019. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

