Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 20.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,276,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,254.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.35 ($0.38) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.34 ($0.37) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPCGF

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

About Banco Comercial Português

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.