Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Decreases By 39.9%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BSL opened at $13.10 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider Thomas W. Jasper purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

