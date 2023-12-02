Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 13.1%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. 15,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

