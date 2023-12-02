Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Declines By 14.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,738. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

