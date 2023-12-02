Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Grows By 48.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $256.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

