Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Expands By 11.7%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
