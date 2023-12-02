Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Expands By 11.7%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 503,043 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,379,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,867,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

