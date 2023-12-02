Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Expands By 11.8%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,769.0 days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of Dowa stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Dowa has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.
About Dowa
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.