Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Expands By 11.8%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,769.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of Dowa stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Dowa has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.