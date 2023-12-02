Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 41.0%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,180,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 62,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

