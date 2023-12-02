Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Drops By 40.8%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Erayak Power Solution Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAYA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

