Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expands By 49.3%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

