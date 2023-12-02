Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Grows By 42.6%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.