Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Grows By 42.6%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
