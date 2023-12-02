Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Increases By 11.9%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,306,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,360.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

