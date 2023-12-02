Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Decreases By 39.9%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,858,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in IDACORP by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in IDACORP by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

