Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Grows By 44.1%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Trading Down 4.9 %
OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $145.60 on Friday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83.
IMCD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.