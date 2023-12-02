Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Grows By 44.1%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $145.60 on Friday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

