Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Expands By 13.8%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ IMPP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

About Imperial Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

