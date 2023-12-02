Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Rises By 13.8%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

