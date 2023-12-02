Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreases By 16.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 48,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

