Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Decreases By 40.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Konica Minolta stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

