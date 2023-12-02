Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 39.7%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Light Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of LGSXY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Light has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.
Light Company Profile
