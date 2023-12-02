Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 39.7%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Light Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LGSXY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Light has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

