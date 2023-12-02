Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Decreases By 16.4%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $242,392.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,766,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,642,053.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 280,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,237. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.