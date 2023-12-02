Short Interest in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Drops By 16.8%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 8.9 %

OMI opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 492,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,483,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

