Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 9.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,416.0 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Proximus has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

