Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 9.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,416.0 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Proximus has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
About Proximus
