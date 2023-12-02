Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Declines By 40.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.