Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Declines By 40.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.5 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $28.51.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Realty & Development
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.