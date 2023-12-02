Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 45.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

GCV stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

