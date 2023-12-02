Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 45.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
GCV stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
