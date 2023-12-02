Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 39.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ZDGE stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zedge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zedge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

