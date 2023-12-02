SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,778 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.