Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Silgan by 17.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

