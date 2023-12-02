Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.08. 485,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.