Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 566.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,122 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 961,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,934. The stock has a market cap of $378.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

