Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 50%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 103,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 255,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

