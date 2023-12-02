SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 3.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 400,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,163,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 3,409,524 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 664,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

